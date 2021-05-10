Austin Bold FC set for 2021 season aiming to keep local soccer momentum strong

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Bold FC embark on its 2021 United Soccer League regular season this weekend after the COVID-19 pandemic halted most of the league’s 2020 schedule.

Bold FC will open its 32-match USL season at New Mexico United Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The Austin side features state and local talent coming from leagues all across the world. Bold FC plays its home matches at Circuit of the Americas.

The franchise is now facing a new climate of soccer in Austin with Major League Soccer’s Austin FC starting competition at the country’s highest level.

However, Bold players are embracing whatever it takes to the grow the game, especially for the players who grew up near Austin like Nathaniel Adamolekun.

Adamolekun started at Lonestar Soccer Club before playing for Orlando City SC’s academy team and the University of North Carolina. Adamolekun spent the 2020 season with the Austrian club FC Pinzgau Saalfelden.