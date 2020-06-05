Austin Bold FC season expected to resume, USL sets provisional start date

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The United Soccer League, the home for Austin Bold FC, announced a provisional start date to resume the season on July 11, according to a league statement.

Austin Bold FC were able to return to the pitch for voluntary workouts last week after a nearly three-month hiatus. The season was postponed on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Bold’s first game of the season — a 1-0 win over New Mexico United.

Additional information on competition, scheduling and broadcasts will be available “in the coming weeks,” according to the statement. The USL says all plans and strategies for a return to play will be in agreement with current local and state health guidelines.

‘To all USL supporters across the country, we are grateful for your support throughout this process and look forward to being back in action with all of you soon,” the USL statement read.