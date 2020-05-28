Austin Bold FC return to pitch for limited, voluntary workouts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in months, the Austin Bold will be back on the pitch for practice.

The USL announced a suspension of the 2020 season on March 12, and it kept issuing extensions of its training moratorium. But on Thursday, the Bold announced it would hold its first practice that same day.

“I’m incredibly excited to see players back on the training pitch at Circuit of The Americas,” head coach Marcelo Serrano said in a statement released by the club. “Players voluntarily participating in individual training with team personnel is a positive first step towards returning to matches.”

The workouts are limited to no more than eight players and will follow safety protocols created by the USL, as well as guidelines from local and state officials.

The team said that it has told the league of its plans prior before the workouts began.

“I want to thank the medical and administration staff at Ascension Seton for being a vital teammate by ensuring this next stage is executed in the safest way possible for every member of our organization,” Serrano continued in his statement.

The Bold were only able to play one game in the 2020 season, a 1-0 home win over New Mexico United on March 7.