Austin athletic facilities prepare to reopen, with social distancing guidelines in place

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Basketball courts, volleyball courts, and tennis courts have been empty for a little over a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on Friday after Governor Greg Abbott’s order to reopen the state, a number of facilities are expecting people to return to use the courts.

The Caswell Tennis Center will reopen on Monday. Executive Director Lea Sauls explained what his staff’s strategy will be to ensure that social distancing will be utilized to maintain a safe enviroment.

“We’re going to limit the number of people on the court to four a staff, we’ll have limited hours,” Sauls said. “The reservations will be slightly shortened so that we have time to clean the court and the common areas.”

Congress Avenue Kayak opened this afternoon, and the Austin Rowing Club will reopen on Sunday. Staff members there are excited to get back to work and they hope to give people a fun, safe way to enjoy the outdoors.

“We have an updated enhanced process to sanitize all equipment people use,” according to the Volunteer Coordinator at Austin Rowing Club Jim Ruddy. “We’re also going to limit rowing initially to just one person in one boat, we’re just excited that we’ll have an opportunity to get back on the water.”

If people behave responsibly and follow the guidelines, the hope is that everyone can continue to enjoy their favorite sports outdoors.

“Our goal is for everyone to be safe, but at the same time, get on the tennis court let’s have some fun,” Sauls continued. “We’ve been cooped up for too long.”