Attendance at WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play will be ‘extremely’ limited

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play will go on as scheduled at Austin Country Club the week of March 22, but most fans won’t be able to watch the tournament from the course.

“Access to the tournament will be extremely limited to ticketed hospitality guests and most of the hospitality venues that create Match Play’s tournament atmosphere will not be constructed,” Jordan Uppleger, the tournament’s executive director, wrote in a letter to fans on Tuesday. “Those that will be attending on site will be required to adhere to local health and safety guidelines.”

The amount of fans that will be allowed inside for the tournament wasn’t disclosed in the letter. The 2020 WGC match play tournament was canceled on March 12 of last year as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world. Austin Country Club has hosted the tournament four times from 2016 to 2019.

The tournament has been a prominent piece in the community, giving back to local charities. Uppleger wrote that those efforts will continue despite limited attendance for the 2021 event.

“Although our footprint will be reduced, we are steadfast in our charitable mission in the region and are grateful for the continued support from the Austin community. Throughout the pandemic, giving back has remained at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud to have maintained a charitable presence in support of the Dell Children’s Medical Center and The First Tee of Greater Austin,” Uppleger wrote.

The head-to-head, bracket-style tournament invites and features the top 64 players in the World Golf Rankings. This year’s tournament runs from March 24-28.