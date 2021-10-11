Astros-White Sox: Game 4 of ALDS postponed to Tuesday

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. walks to the dugout against the Chicago White Sox in the seventh inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (KXAN) — The Houston Astros will have to wait until Tuesday for the next chance to eliminate the Chicago White Sox from the MLB postseason.

Game 4 of their American League Divisional Series has been moved from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon due to forecasted rainfall throughout the day.

MLB announced first pitch for Game 4 is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. CT Tuesday. The Astros say the start time for the if-necessary Game 5 hasn’t been adjusted. If Chicago wins Tuesday, the two teams will go to Houston to play a decisive fifth game Wednesday at 8:07 p.m. CT.

The Astros are one win away from reaching their fifth straight American League Championship Series after winning the first two games of the series in Houston. Pushed to the brink of elimination, the White Sox responded Sunday night with a 12-6 win in Chicago to keep their season alive.

Houston led 5-1 in the third inning Sunday before Chicago rallied to take the lead in the fourth inning. The Astros didn’t get a hit in the final five innings of the game.