Astros’ Verlander to debut Thursday vs. Scherzer, Nationals

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (35) watches before throwing during spring training baseball practice, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston ace Justin Verlander is slated to make his 2020 spring training debut on Thursday, when former teammate Max Schezer is scheduled to be on the mound for Washington.

The pair were teammates on the Detroit Tigers from 2010-14 and have combined for five Cy Young Awards.

Verlander won his second Cy Young last season, going 21-6 with a 2.52 ERA. His 225 wins are the most among active players.

Scherzer, a the three-time Cy Young winner, opened spring training with two scoreless innings against Houston last weekend.