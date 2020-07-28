Astros take three out of four to open season

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with teammates after a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Monday, July 27, 2020, in Houston. The Astros won 8-5. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit his 100th career homer, a three-run shot, and Jose Altuve added a solo drive to give the Houston Astros an 8-5 win over the Seattle Mariners.

The Astros trailed by two in the third inning before Bregman’s first home run of the season put them ahead 4-3. Altuve, who had two RBIs, connected in the fifth for the first of three runs to pad the lead and help the Astros take three of four in the series from their AL West foes.

Brandon Bielak (1-0) ate up 3 1/3 innings in relief to win his major league debut. Bielak was working at the Astros training site in Corpus Christi when he got the call, after Justin Verlander was put on the injured list. “I was getting ready to throw a live BP in Corpus and one phone call can change your life,” Beilak said. Beilak was an 11th round draft pick in 2017 out of Notre Dame and made 14 starts at Triple “A” Round Rock in 2019.

The Astros open a series against the Dodgers on Tuesday.