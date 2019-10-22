Astros start World Series campaign to ‘take it back’

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The 2019 Astros are going by the motto — Take It Back.

The tagline can be seen around Minute Maid Park and on social media. It’s a reference to not only winning the American League pennant, but winning the World Series two years ago.

The Astros are back where they want to be — close to another championship and the team could not be more ready.

“I just remember in 2017, I was really excited, I was more anxious to get the game started, more anxious to get all of the introductions over with and all of the stuff that comes with the pregame festivity or whatever it is but I’m looking forward to it now,” George Springer said.

The Astros will turn to starting pitcher Gerrit Cole in game one. Cole is part one of a triumvirate of elite Houston starting pitching. Cole is a front-runner for the American League Cy Young award.

Cole was pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates when the Astros won it all in 2017. Cole is looking forward to his first appearance on baseball’s biggest stage.

“It’s definitely something that I use to motivate myself, I think it’s always in the back of our minds still, as just kind of an awareness or a perspective of what it feels like to be on the other side, and how much we hated it, you can’t control everything, but if you can control your preparation and you can go out there and say, I did everything I could do to prepare for this game and I’m just going to go get after the ball and what happens, happens,” Cole said.

The Astros are four wins away from being the first team since 1944 to win 100 games and two World Series titles in a three-year span. It all begins at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday.