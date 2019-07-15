Astros shortstop Carlos Correa starts rehab assignment in Round Rock Monday

Houston Astros’ Aledmys Diaz (16) celebrates his solo home run with Carlos Correa (1) in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ROUND ROCK, TX (KXAN) — Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will begin a rehab assignment Monday night with the Round Rock Express.

Correa fractured his rib during a massage in late May. At this time, he’s missed over six weeks of action while recovering from the injury.

Correa was placed on Houston’s 10-day injured list on May 29 before being moved to the 60-day injured list on July 12 meaning he won’t eligible to rejoin the Astros until July 26.

The 24-year-old was swinging a hot bat with the Astros prior to his injury. Correa owns a .295 batting average with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 RBI in 50 games with the club in 2019.

Jose Altuve played three games with the Express in June before returning to the Astros line-up on June 19.

Round Rock is hosting Memphis for a four-game series at Dell Diamond starting Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.