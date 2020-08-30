Astros series finale postponed after Oakland A’s member tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Major League Baseball postponed Sunday’s series finale with the Houston Astros and Oakland A’s after a member of the A’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Today’s game has been postponed, following a positive test for COVID-19 in the Oakland Athletics’ organization.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/y7alP1YUgC — Houston Astros (@astros) August 30, 2020

MLB says the A’s did testing and contact tracing for all members of their traveling party on Sunday morning and will stay at the team hotel in Houston in self-isolation. The A’s hope to have the results back from testing by Monday morning.

Astros players and staff also went through COVID-19 testing on Sunday morning.

Additionally, Astros General Manager James said the team’s alternate training site in Corpus Christi has been shut down after a new, lone positive test. The Astros also had to temporarily close the alternate training site two weeks ago for a positive COVID-19 test.

Houston has an off day on Monday before a three-game series with the Texas Rangers, starting on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. MLB hasn’t announced a make-up date for Sunday’s postponement, nor an update on the status of the upcoming series against Texas.

It’s been a week full of postponements for the Astros. Their series with the Los Angeles Angels was abbreviated due to the potential impact of Hurricane Laura on the Texas Gulf Coast. Houston and Oakland sat out Friday’s series opener to support racial equality, resulting in a doubleheader on Saturday that the Astros swept from the A’s.

Sunday will be Houston’s fourth day off the schedule in the last week.