Astros pitcher Martes suspended for 2020 following drug test

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 25: Francis Martes #58 of the Houston Astros throws a pitch in the eighth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Astros won 5-0. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes was suspended for the 2020 season following his second positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under baseball’s major league drug program.

Martes tested positive for Boldenone, the commissioner’s office said. Boldenone is sold under the brand name Equipose and is used commonly on horses.

The 24-year-old right-hander is on the Astros 40-man major league roster but hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2017.

He was suspended for 80 games last March 12 following a positive test for Clomiphene, a women’s fertility drug that has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.