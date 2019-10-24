Astros in 2-0 World Series hole heading to Washington D.C.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros reacts after allowing a home run to Kurt Suzuki #28 of the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in Game Two of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Astros are traveling to Washington D.C. facing a big hole in the World Series.

The Washington Nationals wiped Houston away with a six run, seventh inning ultimately winning game two of the World Series, 12-3. Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander allowed four runs in six innings including a go-ahead solo home run to Kurt Suzuki.

The Nationals lead the series 2-0 with the next three games to be played at Nationals Park on Friday, Saturday and (if necessary) Sunday.

With the game tied at two in the seventh, Washington took all the drama out of Minute Maid Park. Suzuki led off in the inning with the home run, but the Nats were just getting started.

Later in the seventh, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman failed on a ground ball that was scored an infield single with the bases load to add another Nationals run. Them Asdrubal Cabrera singled to bring home two Washington runs. Bregman couldn’t get to Ryan Zimmerman’s infield single and made it worse by committing a throwing error to score two more Washington runs.

When the top of the seventh was over — so was the game. The Nationals led 8-2. Washington added three more runs in the eighth and another in the ninth for a 12-2 advantage.

Bregman couldn’t make the key defensive plays in the seventh inning, but he produced the Astros’ first two runs which tied the game at two. Bregman ripped a Stephen Strasburg offering to left for a two-run home run.

Martin Maldonado hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth.