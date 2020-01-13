Live Now
Austin police hold press conference to discuss weekend shootings

A.J. Hinch fired by Astros following MLB’s sign-stealing investigation

Local Sports

by: KXAN Sports

Posted: / Updated:

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch and G.M. Jeff Luhnow have been suspended for the 2020 season. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Houston Astros team owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow following MLB’s investigation into accusations that the team stole signs during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced earlier Monday that Hinch and Luhnow were receiving one-year suspensions for their involvement in the system.

Current Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora could also face punishment according to Manfred.

Houston also will forfeit its next two first and second-round draft picks for 2020 and 2021. The team was also fined $5 million.

Manfred told the AP that Hinch was aware of the system and did not bring it to the attention of Luhnow. The commissioner also said Cora developed the system used by the Astros while he was an assistant with the team.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss