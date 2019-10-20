Astros fans, players riding high as Houston advances to World Series

HOUSTON (Nexstar) — Next stop, World Series.

After a thrilling walk-off win to knock the New York Yankees out of the playoffs in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, the Astros are celebrating their second trip to the World Series in three seasons.

“A little stressful, we shouldn’t have been in that position exactly,” Astros fan R.W. Honea, of Spring, Texas, said. “But it’s typical Houston fashion— we’re going to come to the end and make heroics and everyone is going to be stoked and happy.”

Orange and blue were seen peppered across Houston on Sunday, as fans proudly wore their gear to support their team. The championship apparel released overnight has been hard to come by, some fans said.

“I just came back from the store and I couldn’t find any new gear, no T-shirts, none of that because everything is out,” Astros fan Francisco de la Torre said.

The support is felt throughout the clubhouse at Minute Maid Park.

“What a day to come here to this field and have the support of fans and celebrate with everybody outside,” Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos said late Saturday, after the Astros won the pennant.

“We’re going to the World Series,” Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker said with a broad smile as he recounted the team’s deep playoff run. “It’s awesome.”