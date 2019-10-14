Astros equal ALCS with Correa’s walk-off in extra innings

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 13: The Houston Astros celebrate with Carlos Correa #1 after his walk-off solo home run in the 11th inning in game two of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Astros needed this one.

Forced to extra innings in game two of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees, Carlos Correa delivered the clutch hit — a walk-off solo home run in the 11th inning for a 3-2 Astros victory.

Correa took the first J.A. Happ pitch into the right field seats setting off relief and an exuberant celebration at home plate and in the stands.

Houston is heading to New York with the series tied at one game a piece.

The Astros struck first in the bottom of the second with a Correa double that scored Alex Bregman. Correa hasn’t found his rhythm at the plate in the postseason after missing a significant portion of the regular season with injury.

This should be enough to snap him out of any slump. Correa brought in two of the Astros’ three runs Sunday night at Minute Maid Park.

With Justin Verlander starting on the mound for Houston, the Yankees took a 2-1 lead with an Aaron Judge home run in the fourth inning.

Verlander pitching 6.2 innings allowing five hits, two runs and striking out seven Yankees hitters.

In the fifth inning, George Springer tied the game at 2 with a solo home run to left-center field.

Game three of the ALCS is Tuesday night at Yankees Stadium. Gerrit Cole is the expected starter for the Astros. The Yankees are opting to go with Luis Severino.