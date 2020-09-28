Astros enter MLB postseason as underdogs for World Series return

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 27: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates a home run with Dustin Garneau #13 against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning at Globe Life Field on September 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Houston Astros ended this unusual 60-game baseball regular season in a spot they’d like to return to in a couple weeks. In this never before seen playoff format, MLB will play the 2020 World Series in one location — the new Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Astros lost their regular season finale to the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Sunday after clinching their spot in the MLB postseason on Friday night. It will take an epic run for Houston to make it back to the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark for the World Series after finishing the regular season with a 29-31 record.

The Astros and Milwaukee Brewers are the first teams to ever qualify for the postseason with losing records, according to the Associated Press.

The Astros are the No. 6 seed and will travel to face the Minnesota Twins in a best-of-three Wild Card Series. The higher-seeded team will host all three games of the opening round, meaning the Astros and their 9-23 record away from Minute Maid Park will need to pull off some road wins to keep the season going beyond this week.

The Astros and Twins Wild Card Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

American League

(1) Rays vs. (8) Blue Jays

(2) Athletics vs. (7) White Sox

(3) Twins vs. (6) Astros

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Yankees

National League