Astros dominate in Washington D.C., move to within a win of World Series title

Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa celebrates after his two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — The Houston Astros went to Washington in an 0-2 World Series hole.

They’re returning to Houston one win away from the franchise’s second World Series title after a 7-1 win Sunday at Nationals Park for a 3-2 series lead.

The day started with a starting pitcher surprise.

Probable Washington ace Max Scherzer was scratched from his game five start due to spasms in his neck. 26-year-old Joe Ross started in his place.

The Astros did their damage against Ross with the long ball. Astros manager A.J. Hinch placed rookie Yordan Alvarez in the starting line up and he delivered in his first at-bat of the game with a two-run homer for a 2-0 Astros lead in the second inning.

In the fourth inning, Carlos Correa followed suit with a two-run shot to left for a 4-0 lead that wasn’t ever in danger of being relinquished.

Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole bounced back from his first loss in five months with a superb outing. Cole went seven innings with seven strikeouts allowing only one run.

Since Washington’s 12-3 outburst in game two, the Nationals have scored three total runs failing to score more than a run in their three home games at Nationals Park.

Houston can clinch its second World Series in three seasons at home in game six on Tuesday.