Astros cut into Nationals lead with 4-1 victory

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 25: Robinson Chirinos #28 of the Houston Astros is congratulated by his teammate Carlos Correa #1 after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning in Game Three of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 3 of the World Series (all times local):

Astros closer Roberto Osuna entered in the ninth inning and closed the door on game three of the World Series. Osuna allowed one base hit, but didn’t let the Nationals get past first base.

Houston wins 4-1 cutting Washington’s series lead to 2-1. Josh James earned the win for the Astros. Game four is Saturday night at 7:07 p.m in Washington D.C.

11:57 p.m.

Joe Smith worked around a one-out single from pinch-hitter Howie Kendrick to move the Astros within three outs of taking Game 3 of the World Series.

Houston leads Washington 4-1 after eight innings. The Nationals won the first two games in Houston.

The Nationals have left 11 men on base after hitting .333 with runners in scoring position in the first two games.

Joe Ross worked two scoreless innings for Washington.

___

11:36 p.m.

Will Harris became the first Astros pitcher to retire the Nationals in order, and Houston led Washington 4-1 after seven innings.

Harris has retired all five hitters he’s faced to put the Astros in position to take Game 3. He had a 1.50 ERA in 68 regular season appearances and hasn’t allowed a run in the playoffs.

Joe Ross, a starter in the regular season, worked a clean seventh for Washington.

___

11:16 p.m.

Robinson Chirinos homered off the foul pole in left, and the Houston Astros took a 4-1 lead over the Washington Nationals after six innings.

The Astros left the bases loaded when Alex Bregman grounded into a fielder’s choice off reliever Fernando Rodney.

Aníbal Sánchez allowed four runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings for Washington.

Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom half of the inning. The Astros stole four bases with Suzuki behind the plate, and he threw wildly to second for an error in the sixth. Suzuki was limited to pinch-hitting duty for three weeks in September because of an elbow injury that compromised his throwing.

Washington stranded its eighth runner in scoring position and 10th overall when Adam Eaton grounded out with runners on first and second.

___

10:28 p.m.

Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley sparked the Astros again, with Brantley driving in Altuve to give Houston a 3-1 lead over the Washington Nationals after five innings.

Altuve has doubled twice and Brantley has driven him home both times.

In the bottom half, Josh James relieved Zack Greinke with two outs and runners on second and third. He struck out Ryan Zimmerman on a 3-2 changeup.

Greinke threw 4 2/3 difficult innings, allowing one run on seven hits. The Nationals have stranded eight runners.

___

9:52 p.m.

Victor Robles hit an RBI triple to cut the Houston Astros’ advantage over the Washington Nationals to 2-1 after four innings.

Robles’ liner to the left field corner scored Ryan Zimmerman, who led off with a walk against Zack Greinke.

With one out and Robles on third, Nationals manager Dave Martinez decided against pinch-hitting for starting pitcher Aníbal Sánchez, who bunted foul to strike out.

Trea Turner hit a dribbler to Greinke, who escaped again. He has thrown 80 pitches and stranded six runners.

___

9:31 p.m.

Michael Brantley drove in Jose Altuve with an infield single to give the Houston Astros a 2-0 lead over the Washington Nationals after three innings.

Altuve doubled leading off the inning and advanced to third on left fielder Juan Soto’s error.

The Nationals loaded the bases against Zack Greinke in the bottom half, but he struck out Asdrúbal Cabrera on a 68-mph curveball. Washington has left five men on base.

Both starters have worked hard, with Greinke throwing 65 pitches through three innings.

___

9:10 p.m.

It’s been a rough 21st birthday for Washington Nationals boy wonder Juan Soto. He grounded out with a runner on second in the first inning, took a bad angle in left field on a Houston hit in the second and committed a fielding error in the third that contributed to the Houston Astros taking a 2-0 lead.

Nationals starter Aníbal Sánchez has given up two runs on six hits through three innings but mitigated the damage along the way.

___

8:56 p.m.

Josh Reddick gave the Houston Astros a 1-0 lead over the Washington Nationals in Game 3 of the World Series with a second-inning single that drove in Carlos Correa.

Nationals starter Aníbal Sánchez gave up three hits in the inning but avoided further damage when George Springer grounded out to shortstop, stranding two runners.

Asdrúbal Cabrera and Ryan Zimmerman started the bottom half with singles for the Nationals, but Zack Greinke struck out Kurt Suzuki and got a double-play grounder from Victor Robles.

___

8:28 p.m.

A scoreless first inning of Game 3 of the World Series included a leaping, over-the-shoulder catch by the Nationals’ Victor Robles of a drive to center field by the Astros’ Jose Altuve.

In the dugout, Altuve threw down his elbow pad and batting helmet in frustration after Robles’ snag. George Springer led off with an infield single for Houston but was stranded.

Anthony Rendon hit a two-out double to left for the Nationals before Juan Soto grounded out to end the inning.

___

8:10 p.m.

The Washington Nationals paid tribute to the city’s baseball past and included a wishful message about the city’s political future in pregame ceremonies for Game 3 of the World Series.

Retired reliever Chad Cordero threw out the ceremonial first pitch in the first World Series game in Washington since 1933. His catcher was Brian Schneider, a teammate on the inaugural Nationals in 2005. That team was the first in Washington in 34 years, following the Senators’ departure for Texas.

Cordero was an All-Star that season and led the National League with 47 saves. He said it was “a huge honor” to be asked to throw the pitch.

Washington’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, welcomed the crowd while wearing a T-shirt with the number “51” printed over a map of the District of Columbia. The Democratic mayor said Washington was “soon to be the 51st state.”

City leaders have long sought statehood for Washington to give residents of the nation’s capital representation in Congress, but the idea is politically unfeasible because it would all but guarantee adding two Democrats to the Senate.