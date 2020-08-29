Astros-A’s game postponed in support of racial justice and equality

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 28: An Oakland Athletics jersey with #42, a Black Lives Matter tee shirt and a Houston Astros jersey with #42 cover the batters box as both teams walked off the field in protest of racial injustice and the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wisconsin police at Minute Maid Park on August 28, 2020 in Houston, Texas. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The day honoring Jackie Robinson, traditionally held on April 15, was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Astros and Oakland A’s series opener Friday night at Minute Maid Park has been postponed as both teams made a statement against racism on Major League Baseball’s designated Jackie Robinson Day.

Right before first pitch, both teams lined up outside of their dugouts for a moment of silence with Astros players out on the field for the top of the first inning. A representative from each team laid the No. 42 Jackie Robinson jersey on each side of the batter’s box with a Black Lives Matter t-shirt atop home plate.

After the moment of silence, both teams walked back to their clubhouses to end the night. Leagues and teams from across the country have boycotted or sat out games over the last few days following the shooting of a Black man by Wisconsin police officers.

Oakland and the Texas Rangers decided to sit out their series finale Thursday in Arlington after the events in Wisconsin. The Astros didn’t play on Wednesday or Thursday with Hurricane Laura forcing two days of postponements.

Major League Baseball hasn’t announced a new game date or time for Friday’s postponed game between the Astros and A’s. The teams are scheduled for a three-game series through Sunday. More than likely, the two teams will play a pair of seven-inning doubleheaders either Saturday or Sunday to complete the series.