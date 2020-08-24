Astros-Angels series adjusted due to potential impact of storm

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Astros’ series with the Los Angeles Angels has been adjusted by Major League Baseball with Tropical Storm Laura expected to make landfall as a hurricane near the Texas-Louisiana border early Thursday morning.

The four-game series in Houston will end on Wednesday afternoon with a doubleheader Tuesday, starting at 3:05 p.m., to replace Thursday’s finale.

MLB announced that Wednesday’s game, which was originally scheduled for 8:10 p.m., will be moved up to a 12:10 p.m. MLB says it “will continue to track the storm and provide an update if further changes to the schedule become necessary.”

Monday’s series opener remains scheduled for an 8:10 p.m. first pitch. The Astros were swept over the weekend in San Diego. The Angels have lost eight of their last 10 games. Houston took two out of three from the Angels in the first series between the teams during the 2020 season.