Aside from the Golden Hat, beer and barbecue on the line at the Red River Showdown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Governors of Texas and Oklahoma are getting in on Saturday’s action at the Cotton Bowl — with their own side action.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Friday morning with a wager on the outcome of Saturday’s game between No. 11 Texas and No. 6 Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.

Both bets involve college football staples — beer and barbecue.

Gov. Abbott, a University of Texas graduate, put up Fort Worth’s Railhead Smokehouse BBQ and Lonestar beer. While Gov. Stitt, an Oklahoma State graduate, is offering Billy Sims BBQ and Dead Armadillo beer.

@OU_Football is ready to remind the nation tomorrow that we’re a step above TX! I’ll wager @GovAbbott some @BillySimsBBQ & Dead Armadillo beer…



Join me in displaying your horns down & I’ll give you a retweet! #BoomerSooner #RedRiverRivalry pic.twitter.com/0ULMga6drF — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) October 11, 2019

Each tweet featured a heavy dose of ‘Horns Up’ and Horns Down’ which, of course, will be seen often Saturday, but not from the Oklahoma players.

Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley said this week his players will not do the ‘Horns Down’ sign, due to the potential of a personal foul penalty.

Riley had the same stance before last year’s Big 12 Championship game between the Longhorns and Sooners. OU players waited until after the game to throw up…or down…the sign.

Gov. Abbott made sure to remind his Oklahoma counterpart about the potential hazards of the ‘Horns Down.’

Big 12 penalty flag on that.

But game on. https://t.co/7jsPaUyOhI — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 11, 2019

We’ll see if this wager turns out better this time around for the Texas politician.

Senator Ted Cruz bet Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise on the outcome of the the Texas-LSU game earlier this year. LSU won 45-38 in Austin, so Sen. Cruz promised Texas BBQ and Shiner Bock beer.