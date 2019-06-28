Ashtin Zamzow earns spot in Longhorns’ history book with Heptathlon title

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ashtin Zamzow can claim the title of greatest female athlete in college sports for 2019.

The Longhorns senior won the NCAA Heptathlon National Championship becoming the first Longhorn to win the title in school history.

“It’s still kind of unbelievable to look back at the year I’ve had. To be able to finish with that kind of ending on my home field it was incredible,” Zamzow said.

The Heptathalon is a grueling test of endurance with seven individual events over two days.

100m Hurdles

High Jump

Shot Put

200m

Long Jump

Javelin

800m

Zamzow had to overcome an injury early in the competition spraining her ACL in the high jump which is the second event. She said it was difficult to even walk during the final day of competition, but that’s how a heptathlete separates themselves from the pack.

It’s just as mental as it is physical, according to Zamzow.

She ended the first day in second place which kept her motivated. In the sixth event, Zamzow broke through winning the javelin and jumping ahead of the group by 300 points.

In the 800m, as long as Zamzow didn’t do anything catastrophic, the national championship was there for the taking.

Her dad told her just don’t fall down. She didn’t fall and the emotional celebration began.

Now, Zamzow is training for the USA Championships in Des Moines, Iowa and looking into a possible run at the Olympics.