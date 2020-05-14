As MLB figures out its next move, the Round Rock Express hope for 2020 games

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The deal is on the table for Major League Baseball’s return.

MLB players and owners are still haggling over the details with money a big factor for both parties.

In the first day of negotiations, the Associated Press reported that MLB didn’t include an economic proposal in conversations with the players’ union. Revenue sharing is a temperamental key word in the negotiations. Both sides would have to come to an agreement on the financial split of a season likely played without fans in the ballpark.

MLB is hoping to start the 2020 season around the July 4 holiday with an 80+ games in the regular season and expanded playoff format, according to national reports.

At the minor league baseball level, the prognosis for a 2020 season isn’t as promising. The Dell Diamond would be hosting 70 Round Rock Express games this season. The facility has been mostly quiet since the middle of March.

Round Rock Express owner and Houston Astros executvie Reid Ryan remains hopeful minor league baseball can find a resolution to play some games, but realistic about the possibilities.

“The longer this goes at the major league level….the tougher its going to be for the minors to open,” Ryan said Wednesday through Zoom. “There are so many facets I’ve been involved in…with all the sports. Look at facilities in general, once we have the green light between players and owners as to a plan to play, then we have to look at making sure our facilities are safe for our employees and for our fans to come back.”