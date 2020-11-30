Around the NFL: Colt McCoy plays for Giants; Collin Johnson leads Jaguars receivers

CINCINNATI, OHIO – NOVEMBER 29: Colt McCoy #12 of the New York Giants throws a pass during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New York quarterback Colt McCoy made his first NFL appearance in over year, filling in for the injured Daniel Jones during the second half of the Giants’ game against Cincinnati.

The former Texas Longhorns quarterback completed six of his 10 passes for 31 yards as the Giants defeated the Bengals 19-17 for a share of the lead in the NFC East. Jones left in the third quarter, sustaining a hamstring injury after a short pass completion.

In his 10th NFL season, McCoy may be in line for a start next week at Seattle. Giants head coach Joe Judge said Jones would have an MRI on Monday.

“I won’t say I’m optimistic at this point right now,” Judge said according to the Associated Press. “No, I don’t want to go ahead and say yea or nay because I don’t have the medical information. You know, I’m sure he’s going to try everything he can.”

McCoy started for the Washington Football Team in October 2019. A loss to the New England Patriots.

Collin Johnson scored TD in Jaguars loss

Collin Johnson scored Jacksonville’s first touchdown of the day on a 46-yard pass from Mike Glennon in the second quarter. The rookie receiver from Texas easily had the best day of his NFL career with four catches for 96 yards against the Cleveland Browns.

Jacksonville’s comeback attempt against Baker Mayfield and the Browns came up just short after the Jaguars failed on a two-point conversion late that would’ve tied the game at 27.

Johnson hauled in more receiving yards on Sunday (96) than he had in his four previous appearances combined (69).

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers sweep Rams

Dealing with countless injuries at key positions, the San Francisco 49ers are still hanging around in the NFC West. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has won four straight games against the Los Angeles Rams after Sunday’s 23-20 victory.

San Francisco trails Seattle by three games in the division standings. However, the 49ers are only one game out of the NFC playoffs.

Robbie Gould kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired for the win in Los Angeles.