Arkansas fined for fans rushing the field after win over Texas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (SEC Release) – The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the University of Arkansas will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy after fans ran on the field following the Texas game Sept. 11.

The SEC says the fine is $100,000 for a second offense under the league’s access to competition area policy.

Arkansas was last fined for a violation following its football game against LSU in 2014. Fines are deposited into the SEC post-graduate scholarship fund.

The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

Financial penalties were increased during the 2015 SEC Spring Meetings. Penalties range from $50,000 for the first offense to fines of up to $100,000 for a second offense and up to $250,000 for third and subsequent offenses.

The policy was originally adopted in 2004. The University of Arkansas declined to comment on the fine.