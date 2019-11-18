Area Round: Central Texas playoffs schedule

(KXAN) — One round down, five more to go.

The high school football playoff schedule moves on to the area round (second round) of the state playoffs. Here’s the schedule for Central Texas teams.

6A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Lake Travis vs. San Antonio Madison | Friday at Rattler Stadium in San Marcos

6A-Division 2 State Playoffs

Klein Collins vs. Vandegrift | Friday at Monroe Stadium in Austin
Westlake vs. San Antonio Brennan | Friday at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos

5A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Cedar Park vs. Friendswood | Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston
Hutto vs. Shadow Creek | Friday at Waller ISD Stadium
Georgetown vs. Richmond Foster | Saturday in Bryan
Manor vs. Porter | Friday in College Station

5A-Division 2 State Playoffs

Weiss vs. Sharyland Pioneer | Friday in Corpus Christi

4A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Liberty Hill vs. La Feria | Friday in San Antonio

4A-Division 2 State Playoffs

La Grange vs. West Orange Stark | Friday in Conroe
Smithville vs. Silsbee | Friday at Tomball ISD Stadium
Llano vs. Sinton | Gustafson Stadium in San Antonio
Wimberley vs. Raymondville | Friday in Mathis
Giddings vs. Hamshire-Fannett | Friday in New Caney

