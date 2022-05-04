AUSTIN (KXAN) — NBA basketball could be coming to Austin next year.

The San Antonio Spurs’ chief legal officer met in front of the Bexar County commissioners this week asking for permission to play four home games outside of San Antonio and away from their usual home at AT&T Center. The AT&T Center is owned by the county.

The franchise’s current non-relocation agreement with the county allows the Spurs to play two home games outside of San Antonio.

The county commissioners gave initial approval to a one-year pilot with the franchise Tuesday, allowing the team to play four games away from the AT&T Center for the 2022-23 season. The Spurs would tentatively plan to play two games in Austin, one in Mexico City and another game at the Alamodome.

County commissioners will meet again in a few weeks to hear from team owners and fans before a final vote.

Under the plan discussed at the meeting, one game would be played within 10 miles of AT&T Center. This would allow for a return to the Alamodome, where the team used to play, as part of its 50th anniversary season.

The team could also play a few games within a 100 mile radius. Spurs attorney Bobby Perez said its floated around the idea of playing in Austin at Moody Center and an international game in Mexico. It all comes with the goal to expand its brand, especially across Central Texas.

An inside look at Austin’s Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. (Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN)

Commissioners questioned Perez on fan speculation that the team is trying to “test the waters in Austin.”

“That angst is amplified when you start talking about our friends up I-35 in Austin,” said Commission Justin Rodriguez.

But Perez said that’s not the plan, pointing out Austin is home to the team’s G League team and reiterating San Antonio is home.

“San Antonio has been home for five decades and the organization will continue to innovate, positioning the Spurs to thrive in San Antonio for the next 50 years,” Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said in a statement shared with the Austin Business Journal.

Last year, Austin billionaire Michael Dell became an investor for the Spurs. In addition, Dell Technologies is also a founding partner for Moody Center.