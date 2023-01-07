AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the newest Texas Longhorns is up for a national high school player of the year award.

Arch Manning, the nation’s No. 1 football recruit and early enrollee at UT, is one of three players named a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year. On Friday, he was named the Gatorade Louisiana Football Player of the Year.

Manning joins Denton Guyer’s Jackson Arnold and Malachi Nelson of Los Alamitos High School in California as finalists for Gatorade’s national player of the year award.

Manning passed for 2,305 yards and 34 touchdowns with two interceptions for the Isidore Newman Greenies, leading them to the Division III Select quarterfinals and an 8-3 overall record. He also ran for 378 yards and four touchdowns.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Manning is the second player from Isidore Newman School to win the Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year award. In 1994, his uncle Peyton Manning won the state award and was named the national player of the year.

When Manning officially became a Longhorn on Dec. 21 on the first day of the early signing period, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian was excited to get his guy.

“Signing Arch Manning was big on a lot of fronts,” Sarkisian said. “He’s got all the attributes needed to be a really good quarterback, he comes from a really good program and has the desire and work ethic needed to be good at the position.”