AP POLL: Texas Tech back in Top 10, UT stays at No. 20

(AP) — Gonzaga is the unanimous No. 1 in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll. The Zags aren’t likely to budge the way they’re dominating the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga remained at No. 1 for the second straight week, receiving all 61 votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday. Arizona moved up a spot to No. 2 for its highest ranking in four years, with Auburn, Purdue and Kansas rounding out the top five.

Gonzaga (23-2, 12-0 WCC) has followed up last year’s run to the national championship game with another dominating regular season. The Zags haven’t lost since Dec. 4 and their lopsided wins over Pepperdine and Santa Clara last week clinched a 10th straight WCC regular-season title.

Gonzaga is winning its WCC games by an average of 27 points, one of the most dominant conference seasons in the past 25 years, according to KenPom.com. The Zags are on pace to match the 2019 team for largest margin of victory in conference games. They have four of the top five spots on that list in the last 25 years, joined by the 1999 Duke team.

“They could win the whole thing,” Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar said after an 86-66 loss to Gonzaga last Wednesday. “They have size, they have scoring ability, they can guard.”

Gonzaga closes out the regular season with road games against San Francisco and Saint Mary’s before getting the top seed in the West Coast Conference tournament in Las Vegas.

AP Poll – Feb. 21

1. Gonzaga (61) 23-2 1525 1 2. Arizona 24-2 1461 3 3. Auburn 24-3 1313 2 4. Purdue 24-4 1299 5 5. Kansas 22-4 1297 6 6. Kentucky 22-5 1248 4 7. Duke 23-4 1146 9 8. Villanova 21-6 1071 10 9. Texas Tech 21-6 1066 11 10. Baylor 22-5 984 7 11. Providence 22-3 910 8 12. UCLA 19-5 802 13 13. Wisconsin 21-5 735 15 14. Houston 22-4 734 14 15. Illinois 19-7 666 12 16. Southern Cal 23-4 586 17 17. Tennessee 19-7 580 16 18. Arkansas 21-6 502 23 19. Murray St. 26-2 371 21 20. Texas 19-8 349 20 21. UConn 19-7 340 24 22. Ohio St. 16-7 320 18 23. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22-6 148 – 24. Alabama 17-10 63 25 25. Iowa 18-8 59 –

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise St. 22, Davidson 19, San Diego St. 14, South Dakota St. 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado St. 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Wagner 1, Vermont 1, Creighton 1.