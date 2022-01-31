AP POLL: Texas returns to poll ahead of Texas Tech showdown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is back in the Associated Press top 25 poll after a one-week drop. The Longhorns are ranked No. 23 this week ahead of a showdown in Lubbock against No. 14 Texas Tech.

Texas finished off a 2-0 week with a SEC/Big 12 Challenge win at home against No. 18 Tennessee in Rick Barnes’ return. Texas Tech dropped one spot in the poll after a win over Mississippi State and an overtime loss at No. 10 Kansas.

The Longhorns and Red Raiders will meet Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT in Lubbock for Chris Beard’s first game against his former team. ESPN2 will broadcast the game.

Baylor and Kansas both slid in the poll after losing Saturday.

The Jayhawks were blown out against No. 5 Kentucky in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, falling from No. 5 to No. 10 in the poll. Baylor’s loss at Alabama Saturday moved the Bears back to No. 8 this week.

Auburn remains the No. 1 team in the nation for the second straight week followed by Gonzaga, UCLA, Purdue and Kentucky.

AP Poll – Week of Jan. 31

1. Auburn (49)20-115081
2. Gonzaga (12)17-214752
3. UCLA16-213387
4. Purdue18-312826
5. Kentucky17-4119512
6. Houston18-211647
7. Arizona17-211593
8. Baylor18-311414
9. Duke17-311079
10. Kansas17-310145
11. Wisconsin17-393811
12. Villanova16-580714
13. Michigan St.16-475110
14. Texas Tech16-574113
15. Providence18-270917
16. Ohio St.13-554816
17. UConn15-448320
18. Illinois15-544524
19. Southern Cal18-333715
20. Iowa St.16-532423
21. Xavier15-525521
22. Tennessee14-623418
23. Texas16-5203
24. Marquette15-718822
25. LSU16-518019

Others receiving votes: Alabama 97, Murray St. 42, Boise St. 32, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 32, Miami 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, TCU 4, Colorado St. 3, Toledo 1.

