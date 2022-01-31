AP POLL: Texas returns to poll ahead of Texas Tech showdown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is back in the Associated Press top 25 poll after a one-week drop. The Longhorns are ranked No. 23 this week ahead of a showdown in Lubbock against No. 14 Texas Tech.

Texas finished off a 2-0 week with a SEC/Big 12 Challenge win at home against No. 18 Tennessee in Rick Barnes’ return. Texas Tech dropped one spot in the poll after a win over Mississippi State and an overtime loss at No. 10 Kansas.

The Longhorns and Red Raiders will meet Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT in Lubbock for Chris Beard’s first game against his former team. ESPN2 will broadcast the game.

Baylor and Kansas both slid in the poll after losing Saturday.

The Jayhawks were blown out against No. 5 Kentucky in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, falling from No. 5 to No. 10 in the poll. Baylor’s loss at Alabama Saturday moved the Bears back to No. 8 this week.

Auburn remains the No. 1 team in the nation for the second straight week followed by Gonzaga, UCLA, Purdue and Kentucky.

AP Poll – Week of Jan. 31

1. Auburn (49) 20-1 1508 1 2. Gonzaga (12) 17-2 1475 2 3. UCLA 16-2 1338 7 4. Purdue 18-3 1282 6 5. Kentucky 17-4 1195 12 6. Houston 18-2 1164 7 7. Arizona 17-2 1159 3 8. Baylor 18-3 1141 4 9. Duke 17-3 1107 9 10. Kansas 17-3 1014 5 11. Wisconsin 17-3 938 11 12. Villanova 16-5 807 14 13. Michigan St. 16-4 751 10 14. Texas Tech 16-5 741 13 15. Providence 18-2 709 17 16. Ohio St. 13-5 548 16 17. UConn 15-4 483 20 18. Illinois 15-5 445 24 19. Southern Cal 18-3 337 15 20. Iowa St. 16-5 324 23 21. Xavier 15-5 255 21 22. Tennessee 14-6 234 18 23. Texas 16-5 203 – 24. Marquette 15-7 188 22 25. LSU 16-5 180 19

Others receiving votes: Alabama 97, Murray St. 42, Boise St. 32, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 32, Miami 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, TCU 4, Colorado St. 3, Toledo 1.