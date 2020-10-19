AP Poll: Texas A&M, Oklahoma State entrenched in top 10

Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher are bracing for their 3rd number one ranked opponent this season

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Texas A&M moved up several spots, returning to the Associated Press’ top 10 this week. The Aggies are at No. 7 after a 28-14 win at Mississippi State — just one spot behind idle Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State’s game against Baylor was postponed after an outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases within the Bears’ football program. Oklahoma State remains the only Big 12 team in the poll’s top 10. Iowa State and Kansas State are also in the top 25 at No. 17 and No. 20 respectively.

Texas A&M started the season slow with an unconvincing win at home against Vanderbilt and a loss on the road at No. 2 Alabama, but won in impressive fashion in back-to-back weeks against Florida and Mississippi State.

The Aggies are off the schedule this week before hosting Arkansas on Oct. 31. The Cowboys will host Iowa State this week in its first game since a win at Kansas on Oct. 3.

Georgia dropped to No. 4 following its 41-24 loss at Alabama on Saturday night.

AP Poll – Oct. 18



Team Record Points 1. Clemson (54) 5-0 1542 1 2. Alabama (8) 4-0 1494 2 3. Notre Dame 4-0 1337 4 4. Georgia 3-1 1300 3 5. Ohio St. 0-0 1223 6 6. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1137 7 7. Texas A&M 3-1 1054 11 8. Penn St. 0-0 1033 9 9. Cincinnati 3-0 1028 8 10. Florida 2-1 942 10 11. Miami 4-1 887 13 12. BYU 5-0 875 14 13. Oregon 0-0 841 12 14. Wisconsin 0-0 677 16 14. North Carolina 3-1 677 5 16. SMU 5-0 638 17 17. Iowa St. 3-1 511 20 18. Michigan 0-0 489 19 19. Virginia Tech 3-1 420 23 20. Kansas St. 3-1 399 22 21. Minnesota 0-0 234 24 22. Marshall 4-0 227 – 23. NC State 4-1 199 – 24. Southern Cal 0-0 192 25 25. Coastal Carolina 4-0 185 –

Others receiving votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Arizona St. 9, South Carolina 8, Washington 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1.