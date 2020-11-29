AP POLL: Texas A&M firm at No. 5, Iowa State nears Top 10

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 31: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies gives a thumbs up to fans as he walks to the locker room after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field on October 31, 2020 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Texas A&M remained at No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after its 20-7 win against LSU on Saturday night. The Aggies will travel to face Auburn next week. The Tigers dropped out of the polls after a 42-13 Iron Bowl loss to No. 1 Alabama.

The Texas Longhorns are out of the Top 25 after their 23-20 loss to Iowa State on Friday, but remain in the receiving votes category of the poll. Iowa State moved up to to No. 12 following the win that essentially clinched its spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Iowa State is currently in first place in the conference standings. Oklahoma is right behind the Cyclones at No. 13 with Oklahoma State at No. 19.

AP Poll – Nov. 29


1. Alabama (62)8-015501
2. Notre Dame9-014812
3. Ohio St.4-014033
4. Clemson8-113924
5. Texas A&M6-112625
6. Florida7-112266
7. Cincinnati8-012047
8. BYU9-011138
9. Miami7-199110
10. Indiana5-198412
11. Georgia6-291913
12. Iowa St.7-287315
13. Oklahoma6-281514
14. Coastal Carolina9-069416
15. Marshall7-060017
16. Northwestern5-157711
17. Southern Cal3-054019
18. Wisconsin2-153118
19. Oklahoma St.6-242621
20. Louisiana-Lafayette8-135223
21. Oregon3-13269
22. Tulsa5-124424
23. Washington3-0218
24. Iowa4-2119
25. Liberty9-167

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, NC State 11, Boise St. 8, San Jose St. 8, SMU 8, Oregon St. 1, UCF 1.

