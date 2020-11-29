AP POLL: Texas A&M firm at No. 5, Iowa State nears Top 10

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Texas A&M remained at No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after its 20-7 win against LSU on Saturday night. The Aggies will travel to face Auburn next week. The Tigers dropped out of the polls after a 42-13 Iron Bowl loss to No. 1 Alabama.
The Texas Longhorns are out of the Top 25 after their 23-20 loss to Iowa State on Friday, but remain in the receiving votes category of the poll. Iowa State moved up to to No. 12 following the win that essentially clinched its spot in the Big 12 championship game.
Iowa State is currently in first place in the conference standings. Oklahoma is right behind the Cyclones at No. 13 with Oklahoma State at No. 19.
AP Poll – Nov. 29
|1. Alabama (62)
|8-0
|1550
|1
|2. Notre Dame
|9-0
|1481
|2
|3. Ohio St.
|4-0
|1403
|3
|4. Clemson
|8-1
|1392
|4
|5. Texas A&M
|6-1
|1262
|5
|6. Florida
|7-1
|1226
|6
|7. Cincinnati
|8-0
|1204
|7
|8. BYU
|9-0
|1113
|8
|9. Miami
|7-1
|991
|10
|10. Indiana
|5-1
|984
|12
|11. Georgia
|6-2
|919
|13
|12. Iowa St.
|7-2
|873
|15
|13. Oklahoma
|6-2
|815
|14
|14. Coastal Carolina
|9-0
|694
|16
|15. Marshall
|7-0
|600
|17
|16. Northwestern
|5-1
|577
|11
|17. Southern Cal
|3-0
|540
|19
|18. Wisconsin
|2-1
|531
|18
|19. Oklahoma St.
|6-2
|426
|21
|20. Louisiana-Lafayette
|8-1
|352
|23
|21. Oregon
|3-1
|326
|9
|22. Tulsa
|5-1
|244
|24
|23. Washington
|3-0
|218
|–
|24. Iowa
|4-2
|119
|–
|25. Liberty
|9-1
|67
|–
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, NC State 11, Boise St. 8, San Jose St. 8, SMU 8, Oregon St. 1, UCF 1.