AP POLL: Texas A&M firm at No. 5, Iowa State nears Top 10

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – OCTOBER 31: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies gives a thumbs up to fans as he walks to the locker room after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field on October 31, 2020 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Texas A&M remained at No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after its 20-7 win against LSU on Saturday night. The Aggies will travel to face Auburn next week. The Tigers dropped out of the polls after a 42-13 Iron Bowl loss to No. 1 Alabama.

The Texas Longhorns are out of the Top 25 after their 23-20 loss to Iowa State on Friday, but remain in the receiving votes category of the poll. Iowa State moved up to to No. 12 following the win that essentially clinched its spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Iowa State is currently in first place in the conference standings. Oklahoma is right behind the Cyclones at No. 13 with Oklahoma State at No. 19.

AP Poll – Nov. 29



1. Alabama (62) 8-0 1550 1 2. Notre Dame 9-0 1481 2 3. Ohio St. 4-0 1403 3 4. Clemson 8-1 1392 4 5. Texas A&M 6-1 1262 5 6. Florida 7-1 1226 6 7. Cincinnati 8-0 1204 7 8. BYU 9-0 1113 8 9. Miami 7-1 991 10 10. Indiana 5-1 984 12 11. Georgia 6-2 919 13 12. Iowa St. 7-2 873 15 13. Oklahoma 6-2 815 14 14. Coastal Carolina 9-0 694 16 15. Marshall 7-0 600 17 16. Northwestern 5-1 577 11 17. Southern Cal 3-0 540 19 18. Wisconsin 2-1 531 18 19. Oklahoma St. 6-2 426 21 20. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 352 23 21. Oregon 3-1 326 9 22. Tulsa 5-1 244 24 23. Washington 3-0 218 – 24. Iowa 4-2 119 – 25. Liberty 9-1 67 –

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, NC State 11, Boise St. 8, San Jose St. 8, SMU 8, Oregon St. 1, UCF 1.