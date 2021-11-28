AP POLL: Oklahoma State enters Top 5 after Bedlam win, Baylor ranked No. 9

(KXAN/AP) — The upper level of the Associated Press Top 25 poll looks different Sunday after a wild, rivalry weekend in college football.
Michigan jumped to No. 2 in the country just behind No. 1 Georgia after its first win over Ohio State since 2011. The Buckeyes fell to No. 7.
Oklahoma State is entering College Football Playoff territory after beating rival-Oklahoma Saturday night in the Bedlam game. The Cowboys, ranked No. 5 in this week’s poll, face No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 championship game.
Texas A&M fell to No. 24 following the Aggies’ loss to LSU Saturday night. Georgia will take on No. 4 Alabama in the SEC championship game Saturday.
No. 2 Michigan faces No. 15 Iowa in the Big Ten title game. No. 10 Oregon and No. 14 Utah play in the Pac 12 championship game Friday night. No. 17 Pittsburgh and No. 18 Wake Forest meet in Charlotte for the ACC championship.
AP Poll – Nov. 28
|1. Georgia (62)
|12-0
|1550
|1
|2. Michigan
|11-1
|1449
|6
|3. Cincinnati
|12-0
|1422
|4
|4. Alabama
|11-1
|1388
|3
|5. Oklahoma St.
|11-1
|1291
|7
|6. Notre Dame
|11-1
|1264
|5
|7. Ohio St.
|10-2
|1147
|2
|8. Mississippi
|10-2
|1105
|8
|9. Baylor
|10-2
|1066
|9
|10. Oregon
|10-2
|932
|11
|11. Michigan St.
|10-2
|877
|12
|12. BYU
|10-2
|839
|13
|13. Oklahoma
|10-2
|837
|10
|14. Utah
|9-3
|667
|16
|15. Iowa
|10-2
|662
|17
|16. Houston
|11-1
|603
|19
|17. Pittsburgh
|10-2
|589
|20
|18. Wake Forest
|10-2
|485
|21
|19. San Diego St.
|11-1
|416
|22
|20. Louisiana-Lafayette
|11-1
|317
|23
|21. NC State
|9-3
|310
|24
|22. Clemson
|9-3
|269
|–
|23. Arkansas
|8-4
|214
|25
|24. Texas A&M
|8-4
|117
|14
|25. Kentucky
|9-3
|82
|–
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian St. 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi St. 7, Penn St. 5, Army 5, Fresno St. 1.