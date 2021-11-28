AP POLL: Oklahoma State enters Top 5 after Bedlam win, Baylor ranked No. 9

(KXAN/AP) — The upper level of the Associated Press Top 25 poll looks different Sunday after a wild, rivalry weekend in college football.

Michigan jumped to No. 2 in the country just behind No. 1 Georgia after its first win over Ohio State since 2011. The Buckeyes fell to No. 7.

Oklahoma State is entering College Football Playoff territory after beating rival-Oklahoma Saturday night in the Bedlam game. The Cowboys, ranked No. 5 in this week’s poll, face No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 championship game.

Texas A&M fell to No. 24 following the Aggies’ loss to LSU Saturday night. Georgia will take on No. 4 Alabama in the SEC championship game Saturday.

No. 2 Michigan faces No. 15 Iowa in the Big Ten title game. No. 10 Oregon and No. 14 Utah play in the Pac 12 championship game Friday night. No. 17 Pittsburgh and No. 18 Wake Forest meet in Charlotte for the ACC championship.

AP Poll – Nov. 28

1. Georgia (62) 12-0 1550 1 2. Michigan 11-1 1449 6 3. Cincinnati 12-0 1422 4 4. Alabama 11-1 1388 3 5. Oklahoma St. 11-1 1291 7 6. Notre Dame 11-1 1264 5 7. Ohio St. 10-2 1147 2 8. Mississippi 10-2 1105 8 9. Baylor 10-2 1066 9 10. Oregon 10-2 932 11 11. Michigan St. 10-2 877 12 12. BYU 10-2 839 13 13. Oklahoma 10-2 837 10 14. Utah 9-3 667 16 15. Iowa 10-2 662 17 16. Houston 11-1 603 19 17. Pittsburgh 10-2 589 20 18. Wake Forest 10-2 485 21 19. San Diego St. 11-1 416 22 20. Louisiana-Lafayette 11-1 317 23 21. NC State 9-3 310 24 22. Clemson 9-3 269 – 23. Arkansas 8-4 214 25 24. Texas A&M 8-4 117 14 25. Kentucky 9-3 82 –

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian St. 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi St. 7, Penn St. 5, Army 5, Fresno St. 1.