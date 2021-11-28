AP POLL: Oklahoma State enters Top 5 after Bedlam win, Baylor ranked No. 9

Local Sports

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(KXAN/AP) — The upper level of the Associated Press Top 25 poll looks different Sunday after a wild, rivalry weekend in college football.

Michigan jumped to No. 2 in the country just behind No. 1 Georgia after its first win over Ohio State since 2011. The Buckeyes fell to No. 7.

Oklahoma State is entering College Football Playoff territory after beating rival-Oklahoma Saturday night in the Bedlam game. The Cowboys, ranked No. 5 in this week’s poll, face No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 championship game.

Texas A&M fell to No. 24 following the Aggies’ loss to LSU Saturday night. Georgia will take on No. 4 Alabama in the SEC championship game Saturday.

No. 2 Michigan faces No. 15 Iowa in the Big Ten title game. No. 10 Oregon and No. 14 Utah play in the Pac 12 championship game Friday night. No. 17 Pittsburgh and No. 18 Wake Forest meet in Charlotte for the ACC championship.

AP Poll – Nov. 28

1. Georgia (62)12-015501
2. Michigan11-114496
3. Cincinnati12-014224
4. Alabama11-113883
5. Oklahoma St.11-112917
6. Notre Dame11-112645
7. Ohio St.10-211472
8. Mississippi10-211058
9. Baylor10-210669
10. Oregon10-293211
11. Michigan St.10-287712
12. BYU10-283913
13. Oklahoma10-283710
14. Utah9-366716
15. Iowa10-266217
16. Houston11-160319
17. Pittsburgh10-258920
18. Wake Forest10-248521
19. San Diego St.11-141622
20. Louisiana-Lafayette11-131723
21. NC State9-331024
22. Clemson9-3269
23. Arkansas8-421425
24. Texas A&M8-411714
25. Kentucky9-382

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian St. 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi St. 7, Penn St. 5, Army 5, Fresno St. 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss