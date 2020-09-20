AP Poll: Longhorns voted No. 8 in national rankings

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO, TX – DECEMBER 31: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns leads the team out of the tunnel before the Valero Alamo Bowl against the Utah Utes at the Alamodome on December 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns remained in the top 10 of the national polls following an off week from the schedule and a mostly quiet weekend around college football.

Texas comes in at No. 8 in the AP poll and No. 9 in the Amway/USA Today Coaches poll this week.

No. 1 Clemson routed The Citadel. No. 7 Notre Dame did the same to South Florida. No. 12 Miami won impressively in a ranked ACC showdown against Louisville.

No. 15 Oklahoma State was the only Big 12 team to play on Saturday, surviving Tulsa 16-7 in Stillwater. The Big 12 begins conference play this week with the No. 8 Longhorns opening on the road against Texas Tech.

The Longhorns open as massive 17-point favorites against the Red Raiders. No. 3 Oklahoma hosts Kansas State and Oklahoma State hosts West Virginia in their respective, upcoming conference debuts.


Team		RecordPoints
1. Clemson (59)2-015231
2. Alabama (1)0-014582
3. Oklahoma1-013683
4. Georgia0-013204
5. Florida0-012395
6. LSU (1)0-012216
7. Notre Dame2-012007
8. Texas1-010379
8. Auburn0-010378
10. Texas A&M0-097210
11. North Carolina1-088312
12. Miami2-081617
13. UCF1-077114
14. Cincinnati1-072013
15. Oklahoma St.1-069311
16. Tennessee0-052915
17. Memphis1-051016
18. BYU1-040521
19. Louisiana-Lafayette2-037419
20. Virginia Tech0-035020
21. Pittsburgh2-031525
22. Army2-029622
23. Kentucky0-023023
24. Louisville1-111518
25. Marshall2-0108

Others receiving votes: Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas St. 20, Mississippi St. 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Mississippi 4, Appalachian St. 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

