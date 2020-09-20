AP Poll: Longhorns voted No. 8 in national rankings

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns remained in the top 10 of the national polls following an off week from the schedule and a mostly quiet weekend around college football.
Texas comes in at No. 8 in the AP poll and No. 9 in the Amway/USA Today Coaches poll this week.
No. 1 Clemson routed The Citadel. No. 7 Notre Dame did the same to South Florida. No. 12 Miami won impressively in a ranked ACC showdown against Louisville.
No. 15 Oklahoma State was the only Big 12 team to play on Saturday, surviving Tulsa 16-7 in Stillwater. The Big 12 begins conference play this week with the No. 8 Longhorns opening on the road against Texas Tech.
The Longhorns open as massive 17-point favorites against the Red Raiders. No. 3 Oklahoma hosts Kansas State and Oklahoma State hosts West Virginia in their respective, upcoming conference debuts.
Team
|Record
|Points
|1. Clemson (59)
|2-0
|1523
|1
|2. Alabama (1)
|0-0
|1458
|2
|3. Oklahoma
|1-0
|1368
|3
|4. Georgia
|0-0
|1320
|4
|5. Florida
|0-0
|1239
|5
|6. LSU (1)
|0-0
|1221
|6
|7. Notre Dame
|2-0
|1200
|7
|8. Texas
|1-0
|1037
|9
|8. Auburn
|0-0
|1037
|8
|10. Texas A&M
|0-0
|972
|10
|11. North Carolina
|1-0
|883
|12
|12. Miami
|2-0
|816
|17
|13. UCF
|1-0
|771
|14
|14. Cincinnati
|1-0
|720
|13
|15. Oklahoma St.
|1-0
|693
|11
|16. Tennessee
|0-0
|529
|15
|17. Memphis
|1-0
|510
|16
|18. BYU
|1-0
|405
|21
|19. Louisiana-Lafayette
|2-0
|374
|19
|20. Virginia Tech
|0-0
|350
|20
|21. Pittsburgh
|2-0
|315
|25
|22. Army
|2-0
|296
|22
|23. Kentucky
|0-0
|230
|23
|24. Louisville
|1-1
|115
|18
|25. Marshall
|2-0
|108
|–
Others receiving votes: Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas St. 20, Mississippi St. 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Mississippi 4, Appalachian St. 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1.