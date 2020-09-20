AP Poll: Longhorns voted No. 8 in national rankings

SAN ANTONIO, TX – DECEMBER 31: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns leads the team out of the tunnel before the Valero Alamo Bowl against the Utah Utes at the Alamodome on December 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns remained in the top 10 of the national polls following an off week from the schedule and a mostly quiet weekend around college football.

Texas comes in at No. 8 in the AP poll and No. 9 in the Amway/USA Today Coaches poll this week.

No. 1 Clemson routed The Citadel. No. 7 Notre Dame did the same to South Florida. No. 12 Miami won impressively in a ranked ACC showdown against Louisville.

No. 15 Oklahoma State was the only Big 12 team to play on Saturday, surviving Tulsa 16-7 in Stillwater. The Big 12 begins conference play this week with the No. 8 Longhorns opening on the road against Texas Tech.

The Longhorns open as massive 17-point favorites against the Red Raiders. No. 3 Oklahoma hosts Kansas State and Oklahoma State hosts West Virginia in their respective, upcoming conference debuts.



Team Record Points 1. Clemson (59) 2-0 1523 1 2. Alabama (1) 0-0 1458 2 3. Oklahoma 1-0 1368 3 4. Georgia 0-0 1320 4 5. Florida 0-0 1239 5 6. LSU (1) 0-0 1221 6 7. Notre Dame 2-0 1200 7 8. Texas 1-0 1037 9 8. Auburn 0-0 1037 8 10. Texas A&M 0-0 972 10 11. North Carolina 1-0 883 12 12. Miami 2-0 816 17 13. UCF 1-0 771 14 14. Cincinnati 1-0 720 13 15. Oklahoma St. 1-0 693 11 16. Tennessee 0-0 529 15 17. Memphis 1-0 510 16 18. BYU 1-0 405 21 19. Louisiana-Lafayette 2-0 374 19 20. Virginia Tech 0-0 350 20 21. Pittsburgh 2-0 315 25 22. Army 2-0 296 22 23. Kentucky 0-0 230 23 24. Louisville 1-1 115 18 25. Marshall 2-0 108 –

Others receiving votes: Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas St. 20, Mississippi St. 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Mississippi 4, Appalachian St. 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1.