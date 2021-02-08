AP Poll: Longhorns tumble down the rankings after 0-2 week

Texas head coach Shaka Smart meets forward Jericho Sims on the court during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An awful shooting day in Stillwater handed the Texas Longhorns their third straight loss over the last two weeks. The 75-67 double overtime defeat at Oklahoma State was the final data point for a bad week of Texas basketball, causing a drop in the national polls from No. 6 to No. 13.

The Longhorns shot 14% from 3-point range, making 5-35 attempts Saturday. Overall, they shot 25% from the field.

Texas started its slide with a home loss to Oklahoma on Jan. 26 with only eight scholarship players available. This week, the Longhorns were overwhelmed by an elite Baylor team and played a dud of a game against the Cowboys.

The Longhorns need to figure their offense out fast with three of their next four games on the road, starting at Kansas State Tuesday night. The Longhorns will host TCU Saturday afternoon.

Texas is scheduled to play five games over the next two weeks with its makeup game at Iowa State rescheduled for Feb. 18. The original game on Jan. 20 was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cyclones program.

After the win over Texas, Oklahoma State jumped into the rankings at No. 23 while a Big 12 mainstay in the Top 25 exited. Kansas was left out of the poll for the first time in 12 years. The Jayhawks lost to West Virginia on Saturday.

Six Big 12 teams are in this week’s poll with No. 2 Baylor and No. 7 Texas Tech in the top 10. Oklahoma and West Virginia bookend Texas at No. 12 and No. 14 respectively.

AP Poll – Feb. 8

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (55) 18-0 1567 1 2. Baylor (8) 17-0 1520 2 3. Michigan 13-1 1438 4 4. Ohio St. 15-4 1365 7 5. Villanova 12-2 1281 3 6. Illinois 13-5 1239 12 7. Texas Tech 14-5 1102 13 8. Houston 16-2 1060 5 9. Virginia 13-3 969 14 10. Missouri 13-3 966 18 11. Alabama 15-5 911 10 12. Oklahoma 12-5 863 9 13. Texas 11-5 841 6 14. West Virginia 13-5 824 17 15. Iowa 13-6 757 8 16. Tennessee 13-4 690 11 17. Florida St. 10-3 514 20 18. Virginia Tech 14-4 486 16 19. Creighton 14-5 465 15 20. Southern Cal 15-3 411 – 21. Wisconsin 14-6 358 19 22. Loyola of Chicago 0-0 200 – 23. Oklahoma St. 12-5 181 – 24. Purdue 13-7 85 24 25. Rutgers 11-6 65 –

Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego St. 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John’s 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1.