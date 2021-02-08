AP Poll: Longhorns tumble down the rankings after 0-2 week

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Texas head coach Shaka Smart meets forward Jericho Sims on the court during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An awful shooting day in Stillwater handed the Texas Longhorns their third straight loss over the last two weeks. The 75-67 double overtime defeat at Oklahoma State was the final data point for a bad week of Texas basketball, causing a drop in the national polls from No. 6 to No. 13.

The Longhorns shot 14% from 3-point range, making 5-35 attempts Saturday. Overall, they shot 25% from the field.

Texas started its slide with a home loss to Oklahoma on Jan. 26 with only eight scholarship players available. This week, the Longhorns were overwhelmed by an elite Baylor team and played a dud of a game against the Cowboys.

The Longhorns need to figure their offense out fast with three of their next four games on the road, starting at Kansas State Tuesday night. The Longhorns will host TCU Saturday afternoon.

Texas is scheduled to play five games over the next two weeks with its makeup game at Iowa State rescheduled for Feb. 18. The original game on Jan. 20 was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cyclones program.

After the win over Texas, Oklahoma State jumped into the rankings at No. 23 while a Big 12 mainstay in the Top 25 exited. Kansas was left out of the poll for the first time in 12 years. The Jayhawks lost to West Virginia on Saturday.

Six Big 12 teams are in this week’s poll with No. 2 Baylor and No. 7 Texas Tech in the top 10. Oklahoma and West Virginia bookend Texas at No. 12 and No. 14 respectively.

AP Poll – Feb. 8

RecordPtsPrv
1. Gonzaga (55)18-015671
2. Baylor (8)17-015202
3. Michigan13-114384
4. Ohio St.15-413657
5. Villanova12-212813
6. Illinois13-5123912
7. Texas Tech14-5110213
8. Houston16-210605
9. Virginia13-396914
10. Missouri13-396618
11. Alabama15-591110
12. Oklahoma12-58639
13. Texas11-58416
14. West Virginia13-582417
15. Iowa13-67578
16. Tennessee13-469011
17. Florida St.10-351420
18. Virginia Tech14-448616
19. Creighton14-546515
20. Southern Cal15-3411
21. Wisconsin14-635819
22. Loyola of Chicago0-0200
23. Oklahoma St.12-5181
24. Purdue13-78524
25. Rutgers11-665

Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego St. 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John’s 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss