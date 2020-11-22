AP Poll: Longhorns, Iowa State set for Top 20 matchup in Austin this week

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Longhorns football in tunnel

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The No. 20 Texas Longhorns will host No. 15 Iowa State on Friday in a pivotal meeting to the Big 12 standings.

The newest Associated Press poll, released on Sunday, moved Texas and Iowa State up two spots each to No. 20 and No. 15, respectively.

Texas and Iowa State will kick off from Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Friday. The winner will keep its goal alive of playing in the Big 12 Championship next month.

Texas (5-2, 4-2) must win to stay in the conference contender conversation. A loss would completely eliminate the Longhorns with three losses in the conference. The last time a three-loss Big 12 team played in the conference title game was 2008.

Iowa State (6-2, 5-1) would still technically be alive for a spot even with a loss to Texas, but it would be a tough path to the title game. Overall, the Longhorns are 8-1 at home against Iowa State. The Cyclones won in Ames last season with a last-second field goal, 23-21.

After another dominant Bedlam victory against No. 21 Oklahoma State, Oklahoma is the top-ranked team in the Big 12 at No. 14 in the latest polls.

Texas A&M maintained its spot at No. 5 after another week off the schedule due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols within the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies have been forced to reschedule its games against Tennessee and Ole Miss to December.

AP Poll – Nov. 22


1. Alabama (62)7-015501
2. Notre Dame8-014712
3. Ohio St.4-014403
4. Clemson7-113584
5. Texas A&M5-112495
6. Florida6-112236
7. Cincinnati8-012017
8. BYU9-011098
9. Oregon3-095111
10. Miami7-193612
11. Northwestern5-092219
12. Indiana4-18999
13. Georgia5-282813
14. Oklahoma6-269318
15. Iowa St.6-265817
16. Coastal Carolina8-062215
17. Marshall7-054215
18. Wisconsin2-154010
19. Southern Cal3-046120
20. Texas5-232122
21. Oklahoma St.5-228914
22. Auburn5-225923
23. Louisiana-Lafayette7-121824
24. Tulsa5-116425
25. North Carolina6-2108

Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise St. 6, FAU 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose St. 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss