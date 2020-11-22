AP Poll: Longhorns, Iowa State set for Top 20 matchup in Austin this week

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The No. 20 Texas Longhorns will host No. 15 Iowa State on Friday in a pivotal meeting to the Big 12 standings.

The newest Associated Press poll, released on Sunday, moved Texas and Iowa State up two spots each to No. 20 and No. 15, respectively.

Texas and Iowa State will kick off from Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Friday. The winner will keep its goal alive of playing in the Big 12 Championship next month.

Texas (5-2, 4-2) must win to stay in the conference contender conversation. A loss would completely eliminate the Longhorns with three losses in the conference. The last time a three-loss Big 12 team played in the conference title game was 2008.

Iowa State (6-2, 5-1) would still technically be alive for a spot even with a loss to Texas, but it would be a tough path to the title game. Overall, the Longhorns are 8-1 at home against Iowa State. The Cyclones won in Ames last season with a last-second field goal, 23-21.

After another dominant Bedlam victory against No. 21 Oklahoma State, Oklahoma is the top-ranked team in the Big 12 at No. 14 in the latest polls.

Texas A&M maintained its spot at No. 5 after another week off the schedule due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols within the Southeastern Conference. The Aggies have been forced to reschedule its games against Tennessee and Ole Miss to December.

AP Poll – Nov. 22



1. Alabama (62) 7-0 1550 1 2. Notre Dame 8-0 1471 2 3. Ohio St. 4-0 1440 3 4. Clemson 7-1 1358 4 5. Texas A&M 5-1 1249 5 6. Florida 6-1 1223 6 7. Cincinnati 8-0 1201 7 8. BYU 9-0 1109 8 9. Oregon 3-0 951 11 10. Miami 7-1 936 12 11. Northwestern 5-0 922 19 12. Indiana 4-1 899 9 13. Georgia 5-2 828 13 14. Oklahoma 6-2 693 18 15. Iowa St. 6-2 658 17 16. Coastal Carolina 8-0 622 15 17. Marshall 7-0 542 15 18. Wisconsin 2-1 540 10 19. Southern Cal 3-0 461 20 20. Texas 5-2 321 22 21. Oklahoma St. 5-2 289 14 22. Auburn 5-2 259 23 23. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 218 24 24. Tulsa 5-1 164 25 25. North Carolina 6-2 108 –

Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise St. 6, FAU 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose St. 3.