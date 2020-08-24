AP POLL: Longhorns enter preseason rankings at No. 14

(AP/KXAN) — The Associated Press released its 2020 preseason poll in totality, including teams that won’t be playing this fall from the Big Ten and Pac-12. Nine of the 25 ranked teams in the preseason version of the poll won’t be playing a football season in the coming months.

Clemson is the consensus No. 1 team in the country voted to the top spot in both of the polls, the Amway Coaches and AP.

The pollsters are in agreement on Texas and Texas A&M. The Longhorns were voted No. 14 with Texas A&M one spot ahead at No. 13 in both polls.

Last season, Texas opened the season ranked at No. 10 in the AP Poll, but finished at No. 25 after an 8-5 season capped off by a win in the Alamo Bowl against Utah. The SEC leads the way with seven total ranked teams and four in the top 10.

Oklahoma leads the way for the Big 12 at No. 5. The conference has four teams in the top 25.

Preseason AP Poll

Clemson (38) 14-1 Ohio St. (21) 13-1 Alabama (2) 11-2 Georgia 12-2 Oklahoma 12-2 LSU (1) 15-0 Penn St. 11-2 Florida 11-2 Oregon 12-2 Notre Dame 11-2 Auburn 9-4 Wisconsin 10-4 Texas A&M 8-5 Texas 8-5 Oklahoma St. 8-5 Michigan 9-4 Southern Cal 8-5 North Carolina 7-6 Minnesota 11-2 Cincinnati 11-3 UCF 10-3 Utah 11-3 Iowa St. 7-6 Iowa 10-3 Tennessee 8-5

Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise St. 68, Arizona St. 66, Miami 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian St. 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida St. 6, SMU 3, Mississippi St. 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1.