AP Poll: Longhorns basketball enters Top 10 for first time in 5 years

Texas’ Andrew Jones (1) is congratulated by teammates, including Greg Brown (4), after making a three-point basket against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are in the Top 10 of the latest Associated Press for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.

Texas moved up to No. 10 after a 2-0 week with wins against Sam Houston State and Oklahoma State. Michigan State dropped from No. 4 to No. 12, following a Sunday night loss to Northwestern. Creighton also dropped out of the top 10, falling from No. 9 to No. 13.

The Longhorns reached No. 6 in the AP poll during the 2014-15 season — the final year under former head coach Rick Barnes.

Baylor and Kansas are just behind Gonzaga for No. 1 in the nation at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. West Virginia is ranked No. 7, setting up a showdown between top 10 teams when the Mountaineers travel to Lawrence to face the Jayhawks on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech dropped one spot to No. 15 after its last-second loss to Kansas last week. The Big 12 features five teams in the top 15 of the polls.

AP Poll – Dec. 21

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (61) 4-0 1597 1 2. Baylor (3) 5-0 1538 2 3. Kansas 7-1 1426 5 4. Iowa 6-1 1365 3 5. Villanova 7-1 1304 7 6. Houston 5-0 1272 6 7. West Virginia 7-1 1225 8 8. Tennessee 4-0 1109 10 9. Wisconsin 6-1 1051 12 10. Texas 7-1 1035 11 11. Rutgers 6-0 878 19 12. Michigan St. 6-1 839 4 13. Creighton 6-2 773 9 14. Missouri 5-0 768 16 15. Texas Tech 6-2 661 14 16. Virginia 3-1 510 17 17. North Carolina 5-2 492 22 18. Illinois 5-3 468 13 19. Michigan 6-0 367 25 20. Duke 3-2 352 21 21. Florida St. 4-1 335 15 22. Xavier 8-0 249 – 23. Ohio St. 6-1 245 20 24. Virginia Tech 6-1 181 – 25. Oregon 6-1 167 –

Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 146, Richmond 142, Saint Louis 64, Arkansas 54, Indiana 53, Clemson 28, Florida 20, Georgia 19, Colorado 13, BYU 9, Purdue 9, Louisville 8, Northwestern 7, UCF 6, Minnesota 4, UCLA 3, Oklahoma St. 3, LSU 2, Western Kentucky 2, SMU 1.