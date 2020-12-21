AP Poll: Longhorns basketball enters Top 10 for first time in 5 years

Texas’ Andrew Jones (1) is congratulated by teammates, including Greg Brown (4), after making a three-point basket against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are in the Top 10 of the latest Associated Press for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.

Texas moved up to No. 10 after a 2-0 week with wins against Sam Houston State and Oklahoma State. Michigan State dropped from No. 4 to No. 12, following a Sunday night loss to Northwestern. Creighton also dropped out of the top 10, falling from No. 9 to No. 13.

The Longhorns reached No. 6 in the AP poll during the 2014-15 season — the final year under former head coach Rick Barnes.

Baylor and Kansas are just behind Gonzaga for No. 1 in the nation at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. West Virginia is ranked No. 7, setting up a showdown between top 10 teams when the Mountaineers travel to Lawrence to face the Jayhawks on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech dropped one spot to No. 15 after its last-second loss to Kansas last week. The Big 12 features five teams in the top 15 of the polls.

AP Poll – Dec. 21

RecordPtsPrv
1. Gonzaga (61)4-015971
2. Baylor (3)5-015382
3. Kansas7-114265
4. Iowa6-113653
5. Villanova7-113047
6. Houston5-012726
7. West Virginia7-112258
8. Tennessee4-0110910
9. Wisconsin6-1105112
10. Texas7-1103511
11. Rutgers6-087819
12. Michigan St.6-18394
13. Creighton6-27739
14. Missouri5-076816
15. Texas Tech6-266114
16. Virginia3-151017
17. North Carolina5-249222
18. Illinois5-346813
19. Michigan6-036725
20. Duke3-235221
21. Florida St.4-133515
22. Xavier8-0249
23. Ohio St.6-124520
24. Virginia Tech6-1181
25. Oregon6-1167

Others receiving votes: San Diego St. 146, Richmond 142, Saint Louis 64, Arkansas 54, Indiana 53, Clemson 28, Florida 20, Georgia 19, Colorado 13, BYU 9, Purdue 9, Louisville 8, Northwestern 7, UCF 6, Minnesota 4, UCLA 3, Oklahoma St. 3, LSU 2, Western Kentucky 2, SMU 1.

