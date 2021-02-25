Antico, Williams lead Texas to first win of season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It certainly took longer than Texas would have liked, but the Longhorns finally got their first win of the season on Wednesday, 3-1, against BYU in the series opener.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the eighth inning, Mike Antico, a grad transfer from St. John’s, came up with a go-ahead two-run single through the right side to score Douglas Hodo III and Murphy Stehly to take a 3-1 lead.

Tanner Witt came on in the ninth and pitched a perfect inning to log his first career save.

Antico provided for some drama earlier in the game. In the third, he launched a moon shot down the right field line. The ball left the ballpark and very well could have cleared Comal Street beyond the right-field fence, but the umpires ruled it a foul ball. A review upheld the call, and head coach David Pierce clearly objected.

After Pierce returned to the coach’s box, the third base umpire ejected him. Pierce then turned back to him to keep arguing before leaving the field.

Earlier in the inning, Cam Williams scored the first run of the game with a home run to dead center that hit the batter’s eye. Despite the umpires ruling it a home run, there was some confusion as to whether or not it should have been. After the game, Pierce clarified that after the school heightened the batter’s eye, the new ground rules call any ball off it a home run.

BYU’s lone run of the game came on a solo home run from Austin Deming in the top of the eighth to tie the game at 1-1. Despite giving up the homer, Cole Quintanilla earned the win.

Game two of the four-game series is on Thursday. First pitch is moved up to 1:00 p.m. due to the threat of weather in the evening.