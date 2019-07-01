Angels pitcher dies at 27 years old, game with Rangers postponed

Los Angeles Angels’ Tyler Skaggs pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 13, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ARLINGTON, TX (KXAN) — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at 27 years old, the Angels organization announced.

The Angels arrived in Texas Sunday evening for a four-game series with the Rangers. The team announced Monday’s game scheduled for 7 p.m. has been postponed.

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

Skaggs played seven seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels, spending the predominant portion of his career with the Angels.

The Southlake, Texas Police Department released information regarding the incident Monday afternoon on Twitter.

Police responded to a call of an unconscious male at 2:18 p.m. When officers arrived, they pronounced Skaggs dead at the scene. Foul play isn’t suspected, according to the release.

The Texas Rangers announced Monday’s game will be made up at a date to be determined.

Southlake Police Department Press Release 7/1/19 pic.twitter.com/vgZTUBIc40 — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) July 1, 2019