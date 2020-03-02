Andrew Jones named Big 12 co-player of the week after scoring streak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The incredible story of Andrew Jones continues to hit new levels after some Big 12 recognition for last week’s performances.

Andrew Jones was named co-Big 12 player of the Week after averaging 22 points to lead the team in wins against West Virginia and Texas Tech. Jones shared the weekly honor with TCU’s Desmond Bane.

Jones is a big part of Texas’ resurgence into the NCAA Tournament conversation averaging 19 points a game during the team’s four-game winning streak. In the two wins last week, Jones shot 55.6% from the field, hitting eight of his 17 3-point attempts.

Just two years ago, Jones was diagnosed with leukemia, but maintained the entire time that he would return to college basketball. Nobody could expect that he would come back so strong to lead the Longhorns and Shaka Smart.

An undoubtedly inspirational figure for this year’s team, Smart told the media before the season that Jones spent several months of the preseason with a PICC line in his arm as he continued treatment. Jones’ cancer treatment ended just before the 2019-20 season began.

In the season opener, Jones made sure everyone knew he intended to reach his McDonald’s All-American status from high school leading all scorers with 20 points against Northern Colorado on 4-of-5 from 3-point range.

Texas is in a fight to turnaround a season that looked to be heading for disaster after a 30-point loss on the road at Iowa State on Feb. The Longhorns travel to Norman to play Oklahoma Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Texas is on the NCAA Tournament bubble according to most expert projections which means more wins are required to hear their name called on Selection Sunday in two weeks.