Andrew Jones hits game-winning shot for Longhorns 3 years after cancer diagnosis

Texas guards Andrew Jones (1) and Courtney Ramey (3) celebrate after Jones scored against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

MORGANTOWN, W. VA. (KXAN) — Three years ago, Longhorns sophomore Andrew Jones started the fight of his life. Jones was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2018.

While Jones was undergoing an intense treatment regimen, Shaka Smart and the Longhorns basketball program stayed with him every step of the way. Jones also never stopped believing he’d play college basketball again.

On Saturday, three years after his diagnosis, Jones calmly hit a wide-open 3-pointer in the closing seconds, leading the No. 4 Longhorns to a comeback 72-70 win at No. 14 West Virginia.

Texas only led in the game for five minutes and 30 seconds before Jones’ clutch shot with 1.8 seconds remaining. Texas trailed 70-69 before Jones’ shot. The Longhorns are riding a six-game winning streak back from Morgantown after the win Saturday at WVU Coliseum. Texas (10-1) is still atop the Big 12 standings with a 4-0 record.

Jones finished with 16 points in 35 minutes and scored his 1,000th career point at Texas late in the first half on a 3-pointer. Jones is the 39th Longhorn to reach that career mark.

The Texas Basketball Twitter account shared video from the Longhorns’ locker room celebration after the win. It’s clear something special is brewing with these Longhorns and Andrew Jones is at the heart of it.

Ramey, who sucked in four West Virginia defenders on the game-winning play and delivered the pass to Jones, led the team in scoring with 19 points. Ramey also had six assists and five rebounds.

West Virginia pushed a four-point halftime lead to nine in the first six minutes of the second half as the Texas offense couldn’t break out of a funk that started in the first half.

Trailing 54-45, the Longhorns found their spark in transition. Andrew Jones chucked a deep pass down the court to an open Kai Jones for an easy basket. Freshman Greg Brown hit a jumper on the next Longhorns offensive possession.

A 12-3 run tied the game at 57 with 8:37 to go.

After a West Virginia timeout, the Mountaineers scored five straight to regain their lead. Ramey got Texas to within 70-69 with 56 seconds remaining on a layup.

Texas native Taz Sherman was electric off the bench for the Mountaineers with 13 points on three made 3-pointers in the first half. West Virginia shot 6-of-13 beyond the arc and 50% from the field, holding a 40-36 halftime lead. Sherman finished with 17 points.

Ramey and Jones kept the Longhorns within striking distance, scoring nine and 11 in the first 20 minutes. The Longhorns bench hasn’t normally provided much this season. Kai Jones was Texas’ lone contributor with 10 points.

Texas is tied for first place in the Big 12 standings with No. 2 Baylor. The Longhorns will host No. 18 Texas Tech on Wednesday night.