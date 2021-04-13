Andrew Jones announces return to Texas basketball

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Andrew Jones announced Tuesday that he is returning for his sixth season with the Texas Longhorns basketball team.

Jones posted on Twitter that “after thoughtful consideration with my family, God, and the new coaching staff. I’m back for another year.”

The inspiring, fan-favorite is currently classified as a redshirt junior after being diagnosed with leukemia three years ago. Jones received medical redshirts for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons as he continued his cancer treatments.

Jones battled cancer for over 18 months, completing treatment in September 2019.

He was named the 2019-20 Big 12 Conference Male Sportsperson of the Year, rewarded to the player that showed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement.

Jones fully returned to the program during the 2019-20 season, playing in all 31 games. He was a pillar of the Longhorns’ 2020-21 starting lineup, averaging 14.6 points a game. He nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer at West Virginia for a Texas win in early January.

Jones’ decision to return to Texas says a lot about new head coach Chris Beard’s ability to recruit players back to the Longhorns. The current Longhorns roster is basically bare. Jones will provide stability and quality for Beard’s program.