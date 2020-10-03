Analysis: Mistakes doom Texas in latest loss to TCU

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns still haven’t figured out a way to solve Gary Patterson and the TCU Horned Frogs.

Since 2012, Texas is 2-7 against TCU. No matter the expectation going into a game in this series — expect TCU to make the most of its opportunities.

The Longhorns failed in the biggest moments on Saturday, committing costly penalties that wiped out big plays.

The Longhorns had a 96-yard kickoff return called back and at least three explosive pass plays negated due to mistakes. TCU actually committed more penalties than the Longhorns, but UT’s were more damaging in the moment.

The Longhorns defense performed better in spots compared to last week in Lubbock, limiting TCU to four field goals in scoring opportunities. However, it still seems like a work in progress for a defensive unit that is considered to have top-end talent.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger didn’t have his best day. He was inaccurate for large portions of the afternoon, completing less than 50% of his passes and throwing a late first half interception that gave TCU an extra three points going into the locker room.

While the Horned Frogs hang their hat on a solid defense and an opportunistic offense, it still seems like the Longhorns are in search of a true identity in Tom Herman’s fourth year as head coach.

Texas will get back to work with the annual date against the Oklahoma Sooners looming next week. The Longhorns must face the challenge of quickly finding an identity that works against the Sooners and the rest of the Big 12.