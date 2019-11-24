Analysis: Longhorns beat by better Baylor

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — No. 14 Baylor is going through a special season, and there wasn’t anything Texas was going to be able to about it Saturday.

The Longhorns were outmatched in every facet of the game against the Bears. Baylor clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship game with the 24-10 win at McLane Stadium.

Baylor (10-1, 7-1) did everything right after a fumble on their first possession. Lake Travis product Charlie Brewer scored two touchdowns passing for 221 yards and leading the Bears on the ground with 75 yards.

Defensive end James Lynch, Round Rock product, became the school’s career sack leader taking down Sam Ehlinger in the third quarter.

Texas didn’t score its lone touchdown until the final minute of the fourth quarter with the game already decided. Each team finished the game with 391 yards, but the total stats are deceiving.

The Longhorns finished with 191 rushing yards. However, Keaontay Ingram’s 68-yard run at the end of the first half seemed to be one of the only positive plays from the running game. Take out that explosive play and the Longhorns averaged four yards a carry. Texas wasn’t consistently able to pick up yards on the ground and Ingram’s ankle injury made matters worse when he was unable to play in the second half.

Nine was another key number. Texas committed nine penalties for 104 yards with two personal foul penalties in the fourth quarter that put the Longhorns in a really bad light.

Center Zach Shackelford was called for unnecessary roughness for throwing a defender to the ground. Moments later, guard Parker Braun argued with an official for an unsportsmanlike penalty. Braun left the game after that situation.

The Longhorns have six days to try and stop a two-game losing streak facing Texas Tech on Senior Day Friday at 11 a.m. at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.