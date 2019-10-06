Analysis: Defense struggles early, but turns tide for Longhorns win

MORGANTOWN, W. Va (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns looked like they were in for a real Big 12 fight after the first half against West Virginia Saturday afternoon.

The Longhorns defense has been depleted by injuries and the Mountaineers were looking to play the part of spoiler ahead of Texas’ showdown with Oklahoma next week.

Instead, the defense stepped up in the second half with three interceptions of WVU quarterback Austin Kendall helping take Texas to a 42-31 win.

Two of those interceptions belonged to sophomore D’Shawn Jamison. His second pick of the day set up one of the more memorable touchdowns of the Longhorns season.

At the West Virginia 12-yard line, Ehlinger rolled to his right before throwing backwards to offensive tackle Sam Cosmi. Cosmi had blockers in front and definitely rumbled his way into the end zone giving Texas a 35-17 lead.

Late in the fourth quarter, Texas and West Virginia traded “garbage-time” touchdowns, but the game was already decided.

Ehlinger made one mistake throwing his second interception of the season, but also kept his cool when the West Virginia fans were in a frenzy. Ehlinger finished the game with four touchdowns.

Next up, the game everyone’s been waiting for you. Texas and Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl at 11 a.m. Oklahoma won at Kansas earlier Saturday 45-20.

Last season, Texas upset Oklahoma on a Cameron Dicker field goal.