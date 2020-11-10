An inside look at Austin FC’s new soccer stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is scheduled to start their inaugural season in Major League Soccer in Spring 2021, but before they can do that they have to finish their new stadium.

On Tuesday, the club opened their doors for a look at the progress they have made.

Crews put in the new grass field two weeks ago, which took three days to install, the grass was flown in from Arizona.

The stadium will offer 27 suites, some of which will be field level, a two story merchandise shop and a stage where bands can play.





“Our fans will expect a strong representation of Austin, the sounds of Austin, the tastes of Austin, the textures of Austin and quite frankly this will be unlike anything anyone has experienced here in Austin,” said Andy Loughnane, Austin FC President. “The atmosphere will be electric.”

Season tickets are sold out, but they will offer about 5,000 tickets on gamedays. The stadium will hold 20,500 fans.