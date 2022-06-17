OMAHA, Neb. (KXAN) — For the 38th time in program history, the Texas Longhorns will take at the College World Series on Friday.

To give that some context, 2022 is the 75th anniversary of the CWS — so that means Texas has been in more of them than they’ve sat out.

That kind of sustained success comes with a price, however, and everyone is motivated to give you their best shot, no matter the circumstances.

It was evident when the No. 9-seeded Longhorns went on the road for the super regionals to No. 8 East Carolina’s home in Greenville, N.C. The Pirates were fighting for their first trip to Omaha while the blue-blood program Texas was trying to put another notch on its belt.

And the fans in Greenville, especially the ones beyond the outfield fence in “The Jungle,” knew it.

“That crowd was very loud, very active, and they were on us the entire series whether they were winning or losing,” Longhorns sophomore catcher Silas Ardoin said. “Playing in front of that crowd prepared us for Omaha because we’re not liked by a lot teams and fan bases, so we know we’re going to hear it.”

The plan for the Longhorns is to use that hatred to their advantage, head coach David Pierce said.

“From the outside looking in, you look at our situation, and it’s built from the history of the program, the success of the program,” Pierce said. “People just kind of get tired of Texas, to be honest with you, and we feed off of that.”

They’ll meet a longtime rival in the second game, win or lose. Texas A&M and Oklahoma square off in the CWS’ first game at 1 p.m. Friday, then Texas takes on the Fighting Irish in the nightcap to kick off one of baseball’s most spectacular events, amateur or professional.

Notre Dame is 7-2 in the postseason and pulled off perhaps the biggest upset in college baseball this year to beat No. 1 Tennessee in the Knoxville Super Regional. The Volunteers were 37-3 at home before the Fighting Irish beat them twice in the best-of-three series, and just about everyone in the college baseball community had the Vols penciled in at Omaha. Notre Dame, however, made everyone erase it.

It’ll be a battle of left-handed starting pitchers Friday. Pierce didn’t leave any mystery as to who would start his squad’s first game at the CWS — the team’s ace, Pete Hansen. Notre Dame plans to counter with John Michael Bertrand, who is 9-3 on the year with a 2.67 ERA. It’s the third time Notre Dame has been to the CWS.