(Nexstar) — At one point Cowboys fans wondered if wide receiver Amari Cooper would be back in a Dallas Cowboys uniform for the 2020 NFL season.

Cooper had offers to go other places, but he chose to join new head coach Mike McCarthy and be part of the 2020 Dallas Cowboys.

Cooper addressed questions from Cowboys training camp in Frisco, Texas on Tuesday morning. He said there are a lot of reasons he turned down more money to stay with the Silver Star.